Illustrative image (Photo: Samsung)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Samsung Vietnam on April 12 officially announced the recruitment of engineers, including bachelors in all majors from universities and institutes throughout the country in 2021 with a deadline of submission on 16 May, 2021. The recruitment aimed to expand its research and development (R&D) and production activities.



This is an annual activity that has been organised by Samsung Vietnam twice a year since 2011. Even in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was severe, it continued without stopping. The recruitment process is conducted strictly with many rounds of competition including profile qualifying round, GSAT round and interview round.



In Vietnam, Samsung is the first and only organisation to organise the GSAT Global Aptitude Test on a large scale to ensure openness, transparency and provide fair opportunities for all bachelors. This is also a round in the recruitment process of all subsidiaries of the Samsung group worldwide with three main contents about mathematical ability, inference and thinking ability.



Nearly 14,200 employees have been recruited from this exam, many of whom have progressed and held key human resources positions, contributing to the success of Samsung Vietnam.



In addition to the recruitment through GSAT, Samsung Vietnam has hired about 700 university students through a separate process (SW test certificate) that employs excellent SW R&D personnel.



Choi Joo Ho, President of Samsung Vietnam, said: “The desire to work together in solving employment problems in the context of COVID-19 is the biggest motivation for Samsung Vietnam to continue implementing the recruitment programme in 2021. In addition, the maturity of the employees from these recruitment programmes every year is a testament to the efforts of finding, nurturing and developing high-quality human resources that guarantee the process of the sustainable development programme in Vietnam by Samsung."



Candidates who pass the recruitment rounds will work at six Samsung factories, R&D centre and branches in Vietnam, including: Samsung Electronics Vietnam (SEV), Samsung Electronics Vietnam Thai Nguyen (SEVT), Samsung Display Vietnam (SDV), Samsung SDI Vietnam (SDIV), Samsung Vietnam Mobile Research and Development Centre (SVMC) and Samsung SDS Vietnam Company Limited (SDS)./.

VNA