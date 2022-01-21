The company’s export value, meanwhile, hit 65.5 billion USD, up 16 percent on year, according to its 2021 business report released on January 19.

Samsung Vietnam said it received comprehensive support from the Government and the authorities in localities where its factories are located, thus avoiding interruption to their operation.

Also in 2021, over 4 million Samsung foldable phones were sold worldwide, 4 times that the volume recorded in 2020. Currently, more than 50 percent of Samsung phone products are produced in Vietnam. Smart mobile phones manufactured at Samsung factories in the nation are being exported to 128 countries and territories around the world.

By the end of 2021, Samsung Vietnam's total accumulated investment capital hit 18 billion USD, 102 percent higher than the approved investment capital in 2020./.

VNA