Sandra Scagliotti re-appointed Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Turin
Rome (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung on May 26 presented Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son's decision to re-appoint Sandra Scagliotti as Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Turin.
In his congratulatory remarks, Hung said the Honorary Consul of Vietnam has worked effectively and greatly contributed to the two countries’ relations as seen in the activities boosting economic partnerships, locality-to-locality ties, and cultural exchanges.
Scagliotti is a researcher on Vietnam and has written many works on the country which have helped introduce the Vietnamese culture to Italian people, he said, noting that she and her husband, Fulvio Albano, have also helped run the Italy - Vietnam Chamber of Commerce in Turin, thus strengthening trade links between the two countries.
He described Scagliotti as a friend of Vietnam whose contributions are highly significant to Vietnam and bilateral relations, adding the re-appointment reflects the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s appreciation of her efforts.
Expressing her honour to be re-appointed, Scagliotti pledged to continue effectively contributing to the development of Vietnam - Italy relations.
According to the re-appointment decision, she will serve as Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Turin for three years, starting on April 27, 2022, and be in charge of the city’s inner and outlying areas, along with the entire Piemonte and Liguria regions./.