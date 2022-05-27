Politics Draft revised law on domestic violence control submitted to parliament The draft revised Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control was submitted to the National Assembly (NA) at its ongoing third session in Hanoi on May 27.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 27.

Politics NA deputies debate draft Law on Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level Deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) on May 27 discussed a report on the draft Law on Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level in their ongoing third session.