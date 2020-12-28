These days, Vu Thi Duyen’s family in An Lao village, An Thanh commune, in Tu Ky district are busy harvesting sandworms.

Productivity is down this year compared to last year but prices are higher, up from 380,000 VND to 450,000 VND per kilo.

According to local people, sandworms often float on the water surface after rain. They live mainly along the Thai Binh, Văn Uc, and Kinh Thay Rivers in the districts of Tứ Kỳ, Thanh Ha, Kim Thành, and Kinh Môn. Tu Ky has the largest area of sandworm farms.

Worms bring high economic value to farmers while investment in breeding is not high. On average, each hectare of harvested worms rakes in about 200 million Vietnam dong.

Raising worms requires uncontaminated water and soil. In rice fields located around worm raising areas, farmers say no to pesticides and chemical fertilisers and only use organic fertilisers and manure.

Hai Duong province has about 400 ha of sandworm farms in Tu Ky, Thanh Ha, Kim Thanh, Kim Mon, and Chi Linh districts. Products from the sandworms have been sent to many provinces nationwide, with some exported to China./.

VNA