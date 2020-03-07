Washing their hands frequently has become part of people’s daily routines to prevent COVID-19.

Besides washing hands, wearing face masks, covering the mouth and nose when sneezing and coughing or exercising are also some of the good habits that have arose amid the outbreak.

Still, there remains a long way until these good habits actually get into people’s daily routines, according to insiders.

Indeed, it may takes years or more to change people’s habits. However, the rise in people’s awareness of staying hygienic in recent days could be seen as a positive signal for the future of a clean and healthy community in Vietnam./.

VNA