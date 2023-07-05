People in Havana city (Photo: VNA)

Havana (VNA) – The 26th meeting of the São Paulo Forum on July 4 declared Cuba a Universal Heritage of Dignity for maintaining its heroic resistance against blockades over the past six decades.

Under the theme of “Regional integration to advance Latin American and Caribbean sovereignty”, the forum was held in the Brazilian capital city of Brasilia from June 29- July 2.

It saw the participation of 170 delegates from its member nations, 80 international guests and 300 local participants. The Vietnamese delegation led by Le Hong Quang, who is a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, attended the forum.

“The dignity of the Cuban people is an example to all countries and popular parties of the world,” said the 26th edition of the Coordinating Mechanism of Progressive Parties and Movements of 27 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, in its final declaration.

Delegates condemned and demanded unconditional lifting of criminal and crippling economic, commercial and financial blockade as well as removal of Cuba from list of the state sponsors of terrorism.

Also, the statement rejected unilateral sanctions against Nicaragua and Venezuela and interference in internal affairs of these countries.

The forum urged unity against attempts to divide the world which increase enmity and lead human into a world of conflicts while putting the humanity in danger.

Delegates agreed that multipolarity is necessary for a balance of powers and diverse interests that allows growth of the countries in the South to develop and integrate as a region of peace and development under progressive and leftist forces with proposals to cope with global issues./.