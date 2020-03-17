Business Da Nang: over 1.98 million USD for developing community tourism The People’s Committee of the central city of Da Nang has decided to spend 46.1 billion VND (over 1.98 million USD) on developing community-based tourism in Nam O Bay, Lien Chieu district.

Business Viettel reports 12.8 percent revenue growth in February Viettel Group has reported that its revenue in February surged by 12.8 percent year-on-year, breaking its target for the month by 2 percent despite the impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Business Dong Nai seeks ways to support coronavirus-affected firms Many economic sectors in the southern province of Dong Nai, including major industries, are expected to face a range of difficulties due to the impact of COVID-19, especially in ensuring supplies of production materials.