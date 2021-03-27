Sao Vang-Dai Nguyet petroleum port offshore Ba Ria-Vung Tau opens
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Transport has issued a decision on putting the Sao Vang-Dai Nguyet petroleum port offshore the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau into operation.
The port is designed to handle tankers and petroleum service ships and drilling rigs having capacity of up to 150,000 DTW.
In normal weather conditions, the port will have its pilotage areas spanning a circle with a radius of 1 nautical mile.
The Ministry of Transport has asked the investor of the project to ensure maritime safety and security as well as apply measures to prevent environmental pollution during the operations of the port, while collecting fees in line with regulations./.
