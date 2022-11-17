The Travel says watching snowfall in Sapa is one of the interesting experiences that many tourists love to enjoy, with the mountains and valleys covered with white snow, creating a dreamy and fairytale scenery that you cannot find anywhere else in Vietnam.

It is an ideal opportunity for tourists on Sapa tours to watch the snowfall in Vietnam, the website recommended.

According to the reviews of some experienced tourists, Hoang Lien Son Mountain, Heaven Gate, Silver Fall, and Bat Xat Commune are some typical places that have the largest amount of snow in Sapa.

The winter tour to Sapa is mostly on foot, so visitors can bring many snacks to eat along the way./.

VNA