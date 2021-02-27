Lao Cai province in general and Sapa in particular are considered safe, with zero cases of community transmission of the coronavirus. As a key tourism destination in the province, Sapa quickly adopted COVID-19 prevention measures at the beginning of the outbreak. Thanks to this, it was still able to welcome a huge number of visitors during the recent Lunar New Year holiday, with 60% of accommodation providers and restaurants open for business.

Every hotel and restaurant in town has carried out sanitation processes and strictly followed safety measures to protect visitors.

With mesmerising natural landscapes along with appropriate measures being carried out by local authorities, Sapa was one of the most popular and safest destinations in the country during the recent holiday./.

VNA