Illustrative photo (Photo: Dantri.com)

The satellite-positioning Movimar system proved effective in monitoring fishing boats in Vietnam in 2016-2017, according to the Fisheries Resources Surveillance agency.The system helped authorities keep track of fishing vessels at sea, while also allowing local fishermen to inform authorities about foreign fishing boats intending to fish illegally in Vietnam’s waters, the agency said.Statistics released by the Directorate of Fisheries show that as of May 2018, French-manufactured Movimar devices had been installed on 3,000 fishing boats in Vietnam under a project on monitoring fishing boats, fishing grounds and aquaculture resources using satellite technology (known as the Movimar project).The directorate is continuing to review the list of ships eligible for Movimar installation and guide fishermen to use the system properly.Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has approved continued State funding to maintain the Movimar system pending the building of a scheme to carry out the second phase of the Movimar project.He urged the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) to design the scheme quickly and submit it to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for approval in the second quarter of 2019.As one of the most modern positioning systems, Movimar comprises two main parts: machines installed on the boats and the inshore monitoring system.The equipment on boats automatically transfers co-ordinates and time from the boats to the monitoring centre every two hours. The data helps the centre keep track of the speed and direction of boats, thus providing timely support in case of emergency and assisting boats’ fishing activities.In addition, the devices deliver forecasts on the weather and fishing fields, helping fishermen save costs, especially fuel, resulting in more effective operation and reduced risks.-VNA