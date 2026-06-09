Culture - Sports

Satsuma Yaki Art Museum introduced in Da Nang's world heritage site

The Japanese Satsuma Yaki Art Museum features collections of Satsuma Yaki artworks and offers visitors an opportunity to explore one of Japan’s distinctive artistic traditions.

At the opening of the Japanese Satsuma Yaki Art Museum in Hoi An Ancient Town (Photo: Mori Takero)
At the opening of the Japanese Satsuma Yaki Art Museum in Hoi An Ancient Town (Photo: Mori Takero)

Da Nang (VNS/VNA) - A new museum dedicated to Satsuma Yaki, a traditional Japanese ceramic art form originating in what is now Kagoshima Prefecture during and after the Edo period, has opened in Hoi An, the central city of Da Nang, marking a new step in cultural exchange between the ancient town and Japan.

The Japanese Satsuma Yaki Art Museum features collections of Satsuma Yaki artworks and offers visitors an opportunity to explore one of Japan’s distinctive artistic traditions.

Located at 17 Hung Vuong street within the Japanese Bridge and Japanese Culture Gallery complex, the museum is expected to become a gathering place for residents and visitors interested in Japanese art and culture, while providing deeper insight into Japan’s traditional arts and cultural heritage.

The museum is the second Japanese cultural venue in Hoi An, following the opening of the Japanese Culture Gallery on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street in 2017. The gallery showcases Japanese calligraphy, tea ceremony traditions, origami and yukata try-on experiences.

The Consul General of Japan in Da Nang, Mori Takero, said: “It’s gratifying to see that Vietnamese people are fascinated by the beauty of and collect so many pieces of Satsuma Yaki. It’s a great idea to exhibit this valuable collection in Hoi An, the historic point of trade between Vietnam and Japan. I hope that many people from Vietnam and Japan and other countries, as well as local residents and visitors, will come here to admire this remarkable collection.”

The Japanese Satsuma Yaki Art Museum displays 1,500 Satsuma pottery pieces, including the premium Satsuma Kyoto tea set, a masterpiece depicting the four seasons and featuring embossed brocade painting techniques with 24-carat gold gilding, crackle-glazed ceramics from the Kagoshima region (old Satsuma ware) dating from the Meiji period (1868–1912) and Imperial Satsuma pieces.

In previous years, Hizen porcelain patterns and historical stories about the ancient Japanese craft were also showcased at the annual Hoi An–Japan Cultural Exchange Festival.

The Japanese Bridge has served as the main venue for the annual Hoi An–Japan Festival for more than 22 years.

The bridge is an iconic symbol of the friendship between Vietnam and Japan over the past 400 years, with particular emphasis on the 17th-century marriage of Vietnamese Princess Ngoc Hoa and Japanese businessman Araki Sotaro.

The Hoi An Centre for World Heritage Conservation said the local community in Cam Chau Commune has preserved three tombs of Japanese traders who died in the town in the 17th century.
Tani Yajirobei is believed to have died in 1647, and records relating to him contain some of the oldest and clearest information about his life, including his relationship with a local woman.

Hoi An Ancient Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Da Nang in general are home to Japanese communities and a range of Japanese-style restaurants.

Currently, the national flag-carrier, Vietnam Airlines is operating two air routes connecting Da Nang with Narita and Osaka with 11 flights per week.

More than 200,000 Japanese tourists visited Da Nang last year./.

VNA
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