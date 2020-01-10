World Vietnam hosts first meeting of CPR to ASEAN in 2020 The first meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (CPR) to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2020 was held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on January 9.

World Indonesia to focus on promoting economic diplomacy Indonesian President Joko Widodo has stressed that the country’s orientations and foreign policy priorities in the next five year should focus on economic diplomacy.

World Thailand works to address air pollution Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Minister of the Interior Anupong Paojinda have issued statements assuring members of the public that the administration is doing its best to address the issue of air pollution.

World Philippines lifts restrictions on importing Fukushima food Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said on January 9 that the Philippines has lifted restrictions on Japanese food imports imposed following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster due to a lower risk of radioactive contamination.