An overview of the 57th ASOSAI Governing Board Meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A delegation from the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) attended a discussion on efforts of supreme audit institutions (SAIs) in fulfilling sustainable development goals.

The event was held within the framework of the 15th Assembly of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI 15).

During the 2018-2021 period, the SAV’s activities focused on reviewing goals and tasks in the government's national action plan on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development.

It also stepped up environment auditing, a new field in Vietnam. Accordingly, the SAV asked competent authorities to fix shortcomings in the process of approving environmental procedures and dossiers, and strictly deal with violations in the field.

In the near future, the SAV will gradually improve audit capacity, from planning to implementation, thus promoting Vietnam’s sustainable development.

At the same time, it will also enhance international cooperation to learn from experience of international organisations and SAIs while working closely together with agencies concerned to share socio-economic development knowledge, thus creating common consensus on audit evaluations and recommendations./.