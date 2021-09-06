Society Hanoi publicises COVID-19 hotlines The Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has announced a list of COVID-19 hotlines for handling related information and opinions from local residents.

Society PM chairs national teleconference on COVID-19 prevention and control Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 5 afternoon chaired a national teleconference between the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, and localities on the fight against the pandemic.

Society Millions of students attend virtual opening ceremonies of new school year A special online opening ceremony of the 2021-2022 new school year for students in Hanoi was held in Trung Vuong Secondary School in Hoan Kiem district on September 5 morning, and broadcast live on the Hanoi Radio and Television.

Society Hanoi supports foreigners in difficulties due to COVID-19 Hanoi’s authorities September 4 gave 25 sets of gifts to foreign students studying at the Vietnam National University of Agriculture in Gia Lam district.