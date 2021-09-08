Vietnamese Auditor General Tran Sy Thanh (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) has proved itself as a responsible chair of the The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) has proved itself as a responsible chair of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) in the 2018-2021 term, as seen through ASOSAI activities during the period.

The SAV had taken the initiative in working with foreign partners to bolster quality of the implementation of ASOSAI activities, such as providing technical assistance for international experts of the Canadian Audit and Accountability Foundation (CAAF), the World Bank, the Audit Board of Indonesia, the National Audit Department of Malaysia in auditing water resources in the Mekong River Basin.



It also presided over a cooperative environmental audit on water management of Mekong River Basin in line with sustainable development goals (SDGs), which was joined by SAIs of Thailand and Myanmar. Audit reports in the countries were completed and shared with other SAIs at the 15th ASOSAI Assembly

Through the establishment of new working groups and funds for member SAIs, ASOSAI has fulfilled more criteria to become a model regional working group of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).



Through the establishment of new working groups and funds for member SAIs, ASOSAI has fulfilled more criteria to become a model regional working group of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).

As chair of ASOSAI, the SAV represented 47 member SAIs to attend a variety of international events, such as the 9th International Public Sector Conference of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) of the UK in the Czech Republic, and the 23rd INTOSAI Congress in Russia themed "the role of the SAIs in the Achievement of National Priorities and Goals." In support of a suggestion of the Secretariat of ASOSAI, the SAV joined a committee assessing funding for SAIs to respond to COVID-19.

It also called on member SAIs to take part in activities of working groups and research projects of INTOSAI such as the Working Group on Environmental Auditing (WGEA) and Working Group on Audit of Extractive Industries (WGEI), along with the building of INTOSAI's strategic plan for the 2023-28.

After three years of ASOSAI chairmanship, contributions of the SAV for the joint development of the ASOSAI community have been recognised by regional and international SAIs./.

