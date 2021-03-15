Business Toyota Vietnam sees sales down in February Toyota Motor Vietnam Co., Ltd. (TMV) sold 2,451 vehicles in February, down 45 percent from the previous month, the company said.

Business Anti-dumping investigation into polyester filament yarn extended The Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to extend its investigation and application of anti-dumping measures on certain polyester filament yarns originating from China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Business TOTO opens second Vietnamese showroom in Hanoi TOTO, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of bathroom fixtures and fittings, has opened its second Vietnamese showroom in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district, after its first in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Tra Vinh province calls for many investment projects The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is calling for many investment projects, a local official said on March 14.