At the ceremony (Photo: SaVipharm)



HCM City (VNA) – The SaVi Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company (SaVipharm) held a ceremony on January 9 to receive the EU GMP Certificate and kick off construction of a high-tech R&D centre in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City.



On November 28, 2019, the European Community Competent Authority granted the EU GMP Certificate for SaVipharm's Pharmaceutical Factory and Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) Factory for achieving both two leading high standards in the system of pharmaceutical manufacture standards: Japanese GMP and EU GMP.



Following the achievements in science and technology activities, SaVipharm has set strategic goals for the new development period of 2020 - 2025. Accordingly, it will continue to prioritize investment in trained human resources and finance resources for science & technology and R&D activities, and the breakthrough stage is to invest in building the High-tech R&D Center.



The center will focus on research new and high technology product groups, receiving and transfering new products - new technology, boosting domestic and international cooperation in Scientific Research – Research & Development.



In addition to the equipment of the center, the OSD Factory will be invested in the corresponding industrial production equipment, ensuring that the results of R&D activities at the center are quickly put into commercial production after being approved.



SaVipharm was founded in August 2005 by Meritorious Doctor, Pharmacist Specialist II Tran Tuu (former General Director of the Vietnam Pharmaceutical Corporation). Since its inception, the company has focused its resources on investing in an Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) factory with synchronous and modern production lines and equipment, new technologies. It has also invested in facilities for scientific research and R&D activities.



SaVipharm is one of the few pharmaceutical enterprises eligible to be granted the Certificate of Science and Technology Enterprise (according to Decree No. 80/2007/NĐ-CP dated May 19, 2017 and Decree No. 13/2019/NĐ-CP dated February 1, 2019 of the Prime Minister) with 178 recognized products./.

VNA