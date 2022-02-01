Travel Spectacular beauty of nature, culture in Cao Bang With three major tourism routes, the northern border province of Cao Bang is giving visitors opportunities to explore all landscapes and cultures of the Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark, one of the most impressive attractions of the province, which has been recognised as a UNESCO global geopark, the second of its kind in Vietnam.

Travel Exploring 11 world biosphere reserves in Vietnam The Kon Ha Nung Plateau in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai and Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve in the central province of Ninh Thuan were recognised as new world biosphere reserves by UNESCO, taking the number of global biosphere reserves in Vietnam to 11.

Videos Mai Chau - Pearl of the Northwest Mai Chau district in the northwest mountainous province of Hoa Binh is a destination where visitors can admire nature’s majestic beauty, unique and wild ecosystems and the hospitality of local ethnic minority people.

Destinations Discovering Kon Ha Nung world biosphere reserve Kon Ha Nung Plateau in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, recognised as a world biosphere reserve by UNESCO, is expected to create more opportunities to attract both domestic and international organisations to invest in conservation and development projects in this region.