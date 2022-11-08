Business President meets with outstanding young entrepreneurs President Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a meeting with 86 outstanding Vietnamese young entrepreneurs, including those awarded the Red Star Awards 2022, in Hanoi on November 8.

Business Specific strategy needed to promote Vietnamese products in Thailand: official Vietnam should set out a specific strategy for accessing the Thai market as the two countries share similarities in product types, suggested Nguyen Thanh Huy, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Thailand.

Business Goods throughput at sea ports up 3% in 10 months Vietnam's sea ports handled 608.3 million tonnes of goods in the first 10 months of this year, up 3% annually and fulfilling 84% of the yearly target, according to the Vietnam Marine Administration.