Business Vietnam Airlines to open six new routes in peak season Vietnam Airlines is set to expand its domestic flight network between April 24 and August 31 to meet the higher demand during the summer’s peak travel season.

Business Vietnam Furniture Matching Week kicks off in HCM City The Vietnam Furniture Matching Week, held by the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of Ho Chi Minh City (HAWA), kicked off in the southern city on April 14.

Business Key export sectors the target of M&As by foreign investors Several of Vietnam’s key export sectors, such as textile-garment, leather-footwear, and electronics have become magnets for merger and acquisition (M&As) activities, posing a risk of leading enterprises in those sectors being purchased by foreign investors.

Business Japan's Ube Construction Materials forms sales unit in Vietnam Japan's Ube Construction Materials Co. has set up a subsidiary in Ho Chi Minh City to sell waterproof agents and other construction materials in Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries.