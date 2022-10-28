Business Korea Brand & Entertainment Expo held to promote RoK-Vietnam relations The Korean Brand & Entertainment Expo 2022 (KBEE 2022) has been held in the capital city of Hanoi, aiming to promote Vietnam – the Republic of Korea (RoK) relations through cultural and commercial exchanges.

Business Vietnamese firms promoting products in Singapore Vietnamese businesses and brands are taking part in the Agri-food Tech Expo Asia and Franchising and Licensing Asia in Singapore from October 26 to 29.

Business Green bonds a new tool to draw capital Green bonds are an innovative tool for businesses to mobilise financing from the private sector such as banks, financial institutions, and especially foreign capital.