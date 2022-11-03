Business Vientiane hosts Vietnam-Laos Trade Fair The Vietnam-Laos Trade Fair 2022 opened in Vientiane on November 3 as part of activities to celebrate the two countries’ friendship and solidarity year.

Business M&A Vietnam Forum 2022 slated for late November The annual merge and acquisition forum (M&A Vietnam Forum) in 2022 will be held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 23, according to the organising board.

Business FPT Software partners with leading Danish jewelry producer Vietnam's leading IT services provider FPT Software, a member company of FPT Corporation, announced a new alliance with Julie Sandlau, one of the world's leading jewelry producers, to build its first smart jewelry factory in Vietnam.