Business Difficult year ahead for leather-footwear sector: experts The COVID-19 pandemic will continue creating trouble for the leather-footwear sector in Europe and the US – its key markets for export, in 2021, the Sai Gon Giai phong newspaper reported, citing experts’ opinions.

Business Brewery merger to go ahead Anheuser-Busch InBev and SAB Beer announced their merger in Vietnam on January 12 following the approval of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Fertiliser companies smell success ahead in 2021 Fertiliser businesses have been predicted to flourish this year thanks to many positive supporting factors.

Business Regional specialities programme sales of many products for Tet Many products made under a programme called ‘One Commune One Product’ that facilitates the development of regional specialities will be sold through major retail channels during Tet next month.