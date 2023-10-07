Business Big data essential to ensure continuous operations of banking industry Data security is an important issue in ensuring continuous operations, and is considered a vital factor for banks. The Smart Banking Summit 2023 was organised by the Vietnam Banks Association (VNBA) in collaboration with IEC Group, under the professional sponsorship of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), in Hanoi on October 6.

Business Vietnam attractive to European firms: seminar A seminar was held by the Vietnam Trade and Industry Review in Hanoi on October 6 to discuss how to connect with the EU firms and make the best use of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Business Khanh Hoa draws over 2.6 bln USD from Japan The south central province of Khanh Hoa has so far attracted six Japanese projects worth over 2.65 billion USD, or nearly 70% of the total foreign direct investment in the locality, heard the Khanh Hoa – Japan investment promotion conference held in Nha Trang city on October 7.

Business Tax authorities use technology to accelerate delivery of refunds Tax authorities will employ digital technology to process tax returns, accelerating the delivery of refunds in the fourth quarter of 2023.