Hanoi (VNA) – The Organising Committee for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 21) has announced the details of the schedule and venues of competitions within the regional biggest sports event held in Vietnam this month.

Nearly 5,100 athletes from 11 countries in Southeast Asia will compete in 40 sports for 526 gold medals.

SEA Games 31 will officially kick off on May 12. However, many events such as football, kickboxing, diving, futsal or kurash will take place before that day.

The Vietnamese delegation attending the games has a total of 1,341 members; including 951 athletes and 250 coaches. They will vie in all sports at the tournament and are expected to win at least 140 gold medals to top the medal tally. In particular, the delegation is determined to successfully defend the top positions of the two men's and women's football teams.

On the afternoon of May 6, U23 men’s football team of Vietnam will begin the journey to conquer the gold medal when meeting the Indonesian U23 team. The latter is the opponent that the Vietnamese team defeated three years ago in the Philippines to win the first gold medal in men's football at the SEA Games.

Schedule and venues of sports events at SEA Games 31

No.

Sports

Date

Venue

1

Archery

May 15-19

Hanoi National Sports Training Centre

2

Shooting

May 16-22

3

Billard Snooker

May 14-22

Ha Dong Gymnasium (Hanoi)

4

Petanque

May 13-19

Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Centre

5

Table tennis

May 13-20

Hai Duong Gymnasium

6

Indoor volleyball

May 13-22

Quang Ninh Multi-purpose Gymnasium

Beach volleyball

May 15-20

Tuan Chau Beach, Quang Ninh

7

Basketball

May 13-22

Thanh Tri Gymnasium (Hanoi)

8

Men’s football

May 6-22

Viet Tri Stadium (Phu Tho), Thien Truong Stadium (Nam Dinh), My Dinh National Stadium (Hanoi)

Women’s football

May 11-21

Cam Pha Stadium (Quang Ninh)

Men’s futsal

May 10-20

Ha Nam Gymnasium

Women’s futsal

9

Indoor handball

May 15-21

Bac Ninh University of Physical Education and Sports

Beach handball

May 6-11

Tuan Chau Beach (Quang Ninh)

10

Bowling

May 16-19

Royal City (Hanoi)

11

Boxing

May 15-22

Bac Ninh Gymnasium

12

Badminton

May 13-21

Bac Giang Gymnasium

13

Sepak Takraw

May 13-21

Hoang Mai Gymnasium (Hanoi)

14

Chinese chess

May 14-20

Legacy Yen Tu Resort (Quang Ninh)

Chess

May 10-21

Quang Ninh Planning and Expo Centre

15

Weightlifting

May 19-22

Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Centre

16

Fencing

May 13-18

Indoor track-and-field space, My Dinh National Sports Complex

17

Track and field

May 14-19

My Dinh National Stadium (Hanoi)

18

Canoeing/Kayak racing

May 17-21

Thuy Nguyen Boat Racing Centre

19

Rowing

May 9-14

20

Golf

May 13-18

Dam Vac Golf Course

21

Duathlon and Triathlon

May 14-15

Tuan Chau Beach (Quang Ninh)

22

Judo

May 18-22

Hoai Duc Gymnasium (Hanoi)

23

Jujitsu

May 14-15

Dan Phuong Gymnasium (Hanoi)

24

Karate

May 18-20

Ninh Binh Gymnasium

25

Kickboxing

May 6-13

Bac Ninh Gymnasium

26

Dancesport

May 15-16

Long Bien Gymnasium (Hanoi)

27

Kurash

May 10-13

Hoai Duc Gymnasium (Hanoi)

28

Diving

May 21-22

Water Sports Stadium (My Dinh National Sports Complex)

29

Muay

May 17-22

Vinh Phuc Gymnasium

30

Pencat Silat

May 10-16

Bac Tu Liem Gymnasium (Hanoi)

31

Tennis

May 13-22

Hanaka Paris Ocean Park Tennis Court (Bac Ninh)

32

Taekwondo

May 16-19

Tay Ho Gymnasium (Hanoi)

33

Gymnasium

May 13-16

Quan Ngua Sports Complex

Artistic gymnasium

May 18-19

Aerobic

May 21-22

34

Bodybuilding

May 13-15

Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Centre

35

Swimming

May 14-19

Water Sports Stadium (My Dinh National Sports Complex)

Diving

May 8-11

36

E-sports

May 13-22

National Convention Centre (Hanoi)

37

Wrestling

May 17-19

Gia Lam Gymnasium (Hanoi)

38

Vovinam

May 18-22

Soc Son Gymnasium (Hanoi)

39

Wushu

May 13-15

Cau Giay Gymnasium (Hanoi)

40

Mountain biking

May 14-17

Hoa Binh city (Hoa Binh)

Road cycling

May 19-22

 


