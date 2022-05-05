Schedule of SEA Games 31 events announced
Hanoi (VNA) – The Organising Committee for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 21) has announced the details of the schedule and venues of competitions within the regional biggest sports event held in Vietnam this month.
Nearly 5,100 athletes from 11 countries in Southeast Asia will compete in 40 sports for 526 gold medals.
SEA Games 31 will officially kick off on May 12. However, many events such as football, kickboxing, diving, futsal or kurash will take place before that day.
The Vietnamese delegation attending the games has a total of 1,341 members; including 951 athletes and 250 coaches. They will vie in all sports at the tournament and are expected to win at least 140 gold medals to top the medal tally. In particular, the delegation is determined to successfully defend the top positions of the two men's and women's football teams.
On the afternoon of May 6, U23 men’s football team of Vietnam will begin the journey to conquer the gold medal when meeting the Indonesian U23 team. The latter is the opponent that the Vietnamese team defeated three years ago in the Philippines to win the first gold medal in men's football at the SEA Games.
|
Schedule and venues of sports events at SEA Games 31
|
No.
|
Sports
|
Date
|
Venue
|
1
|
Archery
|
May 15-19
|
Hanoi National Sports Training Centre
|
2
|
Shooting
|
May 16-22
|
3
|
Billard Snooker
|
May 14-22
|
Ha Dong Gymnasium (Hanoi)
|
4
|
Petanque
|
May 13-19
|
Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Centre
|
5
|
Table tennis
|
May 13-20
|
Hai Duong Gymnasium
|
6
|
Indoor volleyball
|
May 13-22
|
Quang Ninh Multi-purpose Gymnasium
|
Beach volleyball
|
May 15-20
|
Tuan Chau Beach, Quang Ninh
|
7
|
Basketball
|
May 13-22
|
Thanh Tri Gymnasium (Hanoi)
|
8
|
Men’s football
|
May 6-22
|
Viet Tri Stadium (Phu Tho), Thien Truong Stadium (Nam Dinh), My Dinh National Stadium (Hanoi)
|
Women’s football
|
May 11-21
|
Cam Pha Stadium (Quang Ninh)
|
Men’s futsal
|
May 10-20
|
Ha Nam Gymnasium
|
Women’s futsal
|
9
|
Indoor handball
|
May 15-21
|
Bac Ninh University of Physical Education and Sports
|
Beach handball
|
May 6-11
|
Tuan Chau Beach (Quang Ninh)
|
10
|
Bowling
|
May 16-19
|
Royal City (Hanoi)
|
11
|
Boxing
|
May 15-22
|
Bac Ninh Gymnasium
|
12
|
Badminton
|
May 13-21
|
Bac Giang Gymnasium
|
13
|
Sepak Takraw
|
May 13-21
|
Hoang Mai Gymnasium (Hanoi)
|
14
|
Chinese chess
|
May 14-20
|
Legacy Yen Tu Resort (Quang Ninh)
|
Chess
|
May 10-21
|
Quang Ninh Planning and Expo Centre
|
15
|
Weightlifting
|
May 19-22
|
Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Centre
|
16
|
Fencing
|
May 13-18
|
Indoor track-and-field space, My Dinh National Sports Complex
|
17
|
Track and field
|
May 14-19
|
My Dinh National Stadium (Hanoi)
|
18
|
Canoeing/Kayak racing
|
May 17-21
|
Thuy Nguyen Boat Racing Centre
|
19
|
Rowing
|
May 9-14
|
20
|
Golf
|
May 13-18
|
Dam Vac Golf Course
|
21
|
Duathlon and Triathlon
|
May 14-15
|
Tuan Chau Beach (Quang Ninh)
|
22
|
Judo
|
May 18-22
|
Hoai Duc Gymnasium (Hanoi)
|
23
|
Jujitsu
|
May 14-15
|
Dan Phuong Gymnasium (Hanoi)
|
24
|
Karate
|
May 18-20
|
Ninh Binh Gymnasium
|
25
|
Kickboxing
|
May 6-13
|
Bac Ninh Gymnasium
|
26
|
Dancesport
|
May 15-16
|
Long Bien Gymnasium (Hanoi)
|
27
|
Kurash
|
May 10-13
|
Hoai Duc Gymnasium (Hanoi)
|
28
|
Diving
|
May 21-22
|
Water Sports Stadium (My Dinh National Sports Complex)
|
29
|
Muay
|
May 17-22
|
Vinh Phuc Gymnasium
|
30
|
Pencat Silat
|
May 10-16
|
Bac Tu Liem Gymnasium (Hanoi)
|
31
|
Tennis
|
May 13-22
|
Hanaka Paris Ocean Park Tennis Court (Bac Ninh)
|
32
|
Taekwondo
|
May 16-19
|
Tay Ho Gymnasium (Hanoi)
|
33
|
Gymnasium
|
May 13-16
|
Quan Ngua Sports Complex
|
Artistic gymnasium
|
May 18-19
|
Aerobic
|
May 21-22
|
34
|
Bodybuilding
|
May 13-15
|
Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Centre
|
35
|
Swimming
|
May 14-19
|
Water Sports Stadium (My Dinh National Sports Complex)
|
Diving
|
May 8-11
|
36
|
E-sports
|
May 13-22
|
National Convention Centre (Hanoi)
|
37
|
Wrestling
|
May 17-19
|
Gia Lam Gymnasium (Hanoi)
|
38
|
Vovinam
|
May 18-22
|
Soc Son Gymnasium (Hanoi)
|
39
|
Wushu
|
May 13-15
|
Cau Giay Gymnasium (Hanoi)
|
40
|
Mountain biking
|
May 14-17
|
Hoa Binh city (Hoa Binh)
|
Road cycling
|
May 19-22