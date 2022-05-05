Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang, who has been voted the best athlete of 202, is expected to grab a gold medal for the Vietnamese team at SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Organising Committee for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 21) has announced the details of the schedule and venues of competitions within the regional biggest sports event held in Vietnam this month.



Nearly 5,100 athletes from 11 countries in Southeast Asia will compete in 40 sports for 526 gold medals.



SEA Games 31 will officially kick off on May 12. However, many events such as football, kickboxing, diving, futsal or kurash will take place before that day.



The Vietnamese delegation attending the games has a total of 1,341 members; including 951 athletes and 250 coaches. They will vie in all sports at the tournament and are expected to win at least 140 gold medals to top the medal tally. In particular, the delegation is determined to successfully defend the top positions of the two men's and women's football teams.



On the afternoon of May 6, U23 men’s football team of Vietnam will begin the journey to conquer the gold medal when meeting the Indonesian U23 team. The latter is the opponent that the Vietnamese team defeated three years ago in the Philippines to win the first gold medal in men's football at the SEA Games.

Schedule and venues of sports events at SEA Games 31 No. Sports Date Venue 1 Archery May 15-19 Hanoi National Sports Training Centre 2 Shooting May 16-22 3 Billard Snooker May 14-22 Ha Dong Gymnasium (Hanoi) 4 Petanque May 13-19 Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Centre 5 Table tennis May 13-20 Hai Duong Gymnasium 6 Indoor volleyball May 13-22 Quang Ninh Multi-purpose Gymnasium Beach volleyball May 15-20 Tuan Chau Beach, Quang Ninh 7 Basketball May 13-22 Thanh Tri Gymnasium (Hanoi) 8 Men’s football May 6-22 Viet Tri Stadium (Phu Tho), Thien Truong Stadium (Nam Dinh), My Dinh National Stadium (Hanoi) Women’s football May 11-21 Cam Pha Stadium (Quang Ninh) Men’s futsal May 10-20 Ha Nam Gymnasium Women’s futsal 9 Indoor handball May 15-21 Bac Ninh University of Physical Education and Sports Beach handball May 6-11 Tuan Chau Beach (Quang Ninh) 10 Bowling May 16-19 Royal City (Hanoi) 11 Boxing May 15-22 Bac Ninh Gymnasium 12 Badminton May 13-21 Bac Giang Gymnasium 13 Sepak Takraw May 13-21 Hoang Mai Gymnasium (Hanoi) 14 Chinese chess May 14-20 Legacy Yen Tu Resort (Quang Ninh) Chess May 10-21 Quang Ninh Planning and Expo Centre 15 Weightlifting May 19-22 Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Centre 16 Fencing May 13-18 Indoor track-and-field space, My Dinh National Sports Complex 17 Track and field May 14-19 My Dinh National Stadium (Hanoi) 18 Canoeing/Kayak racing May 17-21 Thuy Nguyen Boat Racing Centre 19 Rowing May 9-14 20 Golf May 13-18 Dam Vac Golf Course 21 Duathlon and Triathlon May 14-15 Tuan Chau Beach (Quang Ninh) 22 Judo May 18-22 Hoai Duc Gymnasium (Hanoi) 23 Jujitsu May 14-15 Dan Phuong Gymnasium (Hanoi) 24 Karate May 18-20 Ninh Binh Gymnasium 25 Kickboxing May 6-13 Bac Ninh Gymnasium 26 Dancesport May 15-16 Long Bien Gymnasium (Hanoi) 27 Kurash May 10-13 Hoai Duc Gymnasium (Hanoi) 28 Diving May 21-22 Water Sports Stadium (My Dinh National Sports Complex) 29 Muay May 17-22 Vinh Phuc Gymnasium 30 Pencat Silat May 10-16 Bac Tu Liem Gymnasium (Hanoi) 31 Tennis May 13-22 Hanaka Paris Ocean Park Tennis Court (Bac Ninh) 32 Taekwondo May 16-19 Tay Ho Gymnasium (Hanoi) 33 Gymnasium May 13-16 Quan Ngua Sports Complex Artistic gymnasium May 18-19 Aerobic May 21-22 34 Bodybuilding May 13-15 Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Centre 35 Swimming May 14-19 Water Sports Stadium (My Dinh National Sports Complex) Diving May 8-11 36 E-sports May 13-22 National Convention Centre (Hanoi) 37 Wrestling May 17-19 Gia Lam Gymnasium (Hanoi) 38 Vovinam May 18-22 Soc Son Gymnasium (Hanoi) 39 Wushu May 13-15 Cau Giay Gymnasium (Hanoi) 40 Mountain biking May 14-17 Hoa Binh city (Hoa Binh) Road cycling May 19-22

VNA