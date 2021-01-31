Business German newspaper spotlights Vietnam’s potential for foreign investment Boerse-online.de – a German securities news site, on January 30 ran an article highlighting the great potential of the Vietnamese market for foreign investment, saying that it is the time for investors to look to the Southeast Asian market.

Business Infographic Orientations for new national industrial policy towards 2030 Vietnam’s new industrial policy is built with the aim to include Vietnam in top ASEAN economies in terms of industrial competitiveness.

Business Domestic airlines’ on-time performance hits 95.4 percent Vietnamese airlines’ on-time performance (OTP) from December 19, 2020 to January 18, 2021 reached 95.4 percent, a year-on-year rise of 9.7 percentage points, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business HCM City targets domestic market for tourism recovery The Ho Chi Minh City tourism sector this year plans to focus on digitalisation of the industry and promotion of domestic tourism amid a downturn in tourism because of the COVID-19 pandemic.