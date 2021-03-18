Society Youths of Vietnam, Russia enhance cooperation in new context A virtual conference was held on March 17 to discuss ways to further promoting the friendship between Vietnamese and Russian youths, along with cooperation between the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of HCM City and the Committee for External Relations of Saint Petersburg.

Society HCM City accelerates completion of urban planning project Ho Chi Minh City is eyeing to become a centrally- run special urban area, the nation’s biggest economic hub of tourism, industrial services, industry and high-tech agriculture.

Society Former Hanoi mayor faces new charge The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security on March 17 took legal action against Nguyen Duc Chung, former Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, citing his involvement in the purchase of the water cleaning agent Redoxy 3C to purify lakes in the city that ran counter to regulations and caused losses to the State.