Scholarships given to disadvantaged students in Con Dao
Some 80 scholarships of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund were presented to disadvantaged students with outstanding academic achievements in Con Dao district of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on February 28.
Students receive the scholarships (Photo: VNA)Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) - Some 80 scholarships of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund were presented to disadvantaged students with outstanding academic achievements in Con Dao district of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on February 28.
The assistance includes 60 worth 1 million VND (44 USD) each and 20 others to children of officers and soldiers serving in units of Naval Region 2.
Addressing the ceremony, Truong My Hoa, former Vice State President and Chairwoman of the Vu A Dinh scholarship fund and President of the ‘For Beloved Hoang Sa-Truong Sa’ Club, expressed her hope that the recipients will continue to study hard and exert efforts so as to surmount difficulties.
On the occasion, the ‘For Beloved Hoang Sa-Truong Sa’ Club and donors arranged a meeting between the students and soldiers who were imprisoned in Con Dao during wartime, and presented gifts to units of Naval Region 2 and sporting equipment to a youth football club in Con Dao.
Established in March 1999, the Vu A Dinh fund presented tens of thousands of scholarships to students from ethnic minority groups and those living in coastal areas and on islands./.