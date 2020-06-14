Society Hundreds of flights affected by incident involving Vietjet Air plane in Tan Son Nhat airport Nearly 165 flights of the national carrier Vietnam Airlines have been affected by an incident involving an aircraft of budget airliner Vietjet Air that forced Tan Son Nhat international airport in Ho Chi Minh City to temporarily close down in the afternoon of June 14.

Society President Ho Chi Minh Monument inaugurated in Quang Binh province A ceremony was held in the central province of Quang Binh on June 13 to mark the 63rd anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the locality (June 16) and inaugurate a monument dedicated to the late leader.

Society Man arrested for spreading anti-State propaganda Ho Chi Minh City police said on June 13 that they had detained Le Huu Minh Tuan, a resident in central Quang Nam province, for making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam under Article 17 of the Penal Code.

Society Citizens show interest in post-COVID-19 social security policies Constituents in Hanoi and central Thua Thien-Hue province expressed their attention to post-COVID-19 social security policies after listening to opinions from legislators and Government members during a plenary discussion broadcast live on TV on June 13.