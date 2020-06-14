Scholarships presented to encourage learning among all
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (front, fourth, right), former Vice President Nguyen Thi Doan (front, fifth, left) and scholarship recipients at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 144 people, both children and adults, were granted with the first-ever “Learning never ends” scholarship by the Vietnam Association for Promoting Education (VAPE) in Hanoi on June 14.
Among the beneficiaries, the youngest is a first grader and the oldest 81 years old. They also include 11 from ethnic minority groups.
Of the 46 adults, there are 29 farmers, three industrial workers, and seven teachers and education management cadres, while the rest are communal-level civil servants and public employees. The remaining 98 are students from the first to the 12th grades, including 10 with disabilities.
All have strived to overcome difficulties and illnesses to pursue learning and reap good outcomes, according to the VAPE.
Addressing the presentation ceremony, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh said the 144 scholarship recipients from 20 northern provinces and cities have made their own efforts to follow late President Ho Chi Minh’s teaching that “Learning never ends”.
Despite different backgrounds, they have actively learned from books, working, friends, colleagues and their communities so as to be the masters of their lives and contribute to the society, she noted.
The Vice President expressed her hope that the recipients will help the “Learning never ends” movement spread further, thereby enhancing the country’s traditional fondness for learning and encouraging others to contribute to the nation./.