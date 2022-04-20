School attendance reaches 99.57 percent post-COVID-19
As of April 18, school attendance had reached 99.57 percent after all schools were reopened post-COVID-19, data from the Ministry of Education and Training shows.
All cities and provinces have developed scenarios and sufficiently prepared for the school reopening to ensure educational quality and the students’ safety.
The ministry has requested schools to flexibly offer catch-up lessons that fit each specific group of students and the local pandemic risk level.
Schools have also been urged to make the most of the time when the students are at school to provide core lessons to avoid putting more pressure on them./.