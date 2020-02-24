School year to be extended to the end of June
The 2019-2020 school year will be extended to the end of June, a month later than previous years after delays children faced going back to class at the beginning of the year due to fears of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19.
A classroom in Hanoi is sterilised. (Photo: VNA)
The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) said primary and junior secondary graduation certification must be finished before July 15 with the national high school exam taking place from July 23 to 26.
The 10th grade enrolment must be before August 15.
The MoET asked provincial and municipal people’s committees to continue to keep a close watch on the COVID-19 outbreak situation, and strictly implement preventive measures.
The Ministry of Health and professional organisations should consider and decide to let students across the country come back to school on March 2.
If any locality wants to let students back to school later than this date, it still has to ensure the above schedule.
At a Government meeting on February 22, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is also head of the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control, asked schools, parents and students to cooperate in keeping a hygienic and safe school environment./.