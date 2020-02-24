Society Chinese diplomat praises Vietnam’s support in COVID-19 fight Chinese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Wu Jun has spoken highly of Vietnam’s support to his country in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), expressing sincere thanks for the move which he said China will always keep in mind.

Society Work on HCM City’s Metro Line No.2 to begin next year Work on Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line No.2, connecting Ben Thanh Market and Tham Luong, will start in 2021, according to the city’s Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).

Society Two new expressways to be built in Mekong Delta The Ministry of Transport has directed the Cuu Long Corporation for Investment Development and Project Management of Infrastructure (CIPM) to conduct a pre-feasibility study for two expressway projects in the Mekong Delta.