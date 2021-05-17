Schools in Singapore begin home-based learning
All schools in Singapore will start full home-based learning (HBL) from May 19 until May 28 when the school term ends, amid a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the community, Minister of Education Chan Chun Sing has announced.
This applies to all primary, secondary and junior college students, as well as those from special education schools, the minister said at a media conference held by the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force.
Parents working in essential services or are unable to secure alternative care arrangements may approach their children's primary schools for assistance. Schools will remain open for students who require additional support.
Institutes of higher learning will also reduce attendance on campus, by moving more classes online where possible. However, this does not include essential sessions that need to be conducted in person, such as labs, practicals and final year projects.
All centre-based tuition and enrichment classes must also move activities online till the end of Phase 2 (heightened alert), or until further notice is given.
Seven primary schools in Singapore earlier applied HBL after several of their pupils tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are linked to tuition centres, and none of the pupils appeared to have caught the virus while in school thus far.
In Malaysia, amid the ravaging pandemic, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on May 16 spoke highly of and thanked the country’s educators on the occasion of the 50th Teachers Day.
He said despite the limitations and challenges, educators have made use of the online platform, with many successfully producing various materials for the teaching-and-leaning methods so as to ensure that their students would not be left behind in education./.