Schools in Thailand, Cambodia to reopen soon
Thailand’s Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) August 11 sent a letter to all educational institutes nationwide, telling them they could resume teaching classes as normal from August 13.
Educational institutes in Thailand can reopen from August 13. However, they must ensure that public health measures are in place. (Photo: AFP/Getty)
Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand’s Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) August 11 sent a letter to all educational institutes nationwide, telling them they could resume teaching classes as normal from August 13.
However, they must ensure that five public health measures are in place.
These are self-health checks, ThaiChana check-in, temperature screening, mask-wearing and keeping hands clean, and social distancing. Large gatherings of students should only be held after informing the local health office, said OBEC.
Thailand has recorded no community infections for 78 days and no new COVID-19 infections for the second day as of August 11, keeping the national tally at 3,351, the Thai Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said.
However, Thanarak Plipat, deputy director general from the health ministry's Department of Disease Control, said Thailand should prepare personnel, organisations, and communities to deal with a second wave of infections that may emerge anytime.
But most importantly, people must not panic if there is a second COVID-19 wave, he stressed.
Meanwhile, the Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport has allowed ninth and twelfth graders to return to schools next month in preparations for graduation exams in December.
However, the number of students in each class must not exceed 15, and they have to observe COVID-19 prevention and control measures, the ministry said.
Cambodia on August 11 confirmed 15 new imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s tally to 266, said a health ministry's statement.
Of the total cases, 220 have recovered. There have been no fatalities recorded in the country so far.
To prevent the spread of the pandemic, the country has suspended flights from the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia./.