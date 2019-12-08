Schools of southern students in the north celebrate 65th anniversary
A ceremony was held in Hanoi on December 8 to mark the 65th founding anniversary of the schools for southern students in the north, which were described by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc as one of the most successful educational models in Vietnam.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc shakes hands with delegates. (Photo: VNA)
In 1954, to realise the Geneva Accords on ending war and restoring peace in Vietnam, the Vietnamese Government decided to send children of some revolutionary families in the south to the north to be trained for the future revolutionary cause. The move was meant to prepare personnel for the national construction once the country was reunited.
Among the 28 schools established at that time, there was one for children of ethnic minority groups and another for those of Vietnamese families of Chinese origin.
The ceremony brought together over 3,000 delegates representing more than 32,000 children of southern revolutionary families, who were sent to the north between 1954 and 1975.
In his remarks, PM Phuc lauded contributions of the students to southern liberation, northern defence, national reunification and construction, as well as the implementation of late President Ho Chi Minh’s testament.
The educational model has provided a lesson on strategic visions in education-training, and its success has encouraged the determination to comprehensively reform the sector, meeting requirements of industrialisation and modernisation in the context of the socialist-oriented market economy and international integration, he said.
Apart from renewing textbooks, the sector should pay more attention to developing the contingent of teachers and improving the efficiency of management, the leader emphasised./.