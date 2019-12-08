Society Thai firm’s scholarships awarded to Hai Duong students A total of 50 disadvantaged students with good academic achievements from universities and colleges in the northern province of Hai Duong received scholarships in 2019 at ceremony in Hai Duong city on December 6.

Society Vietnam, US sign customs mutual assistance agreement The Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement between the Governments of Vietnam and the US was signed in Hanoi on December 6 in the presence of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue.

Society National volunteer day 2019 held in Hanoi National Volunteer Day 2019 was held in Hanoi on December 8 as part of activities in response to International Volunteer Day (December 5).

Society Vietnam Airlines to increase flights to Philippines for football fans National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced on December 7 that it will have six more flights to Manila on December 10 to serve football fans, who want to watch the finals of SEA Games 30's men football between Vietnam and Indonesia.