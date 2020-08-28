Society HCM City seeks ways to help students with financial difficulties Nguyen Thi Thu Tuyet has spent 600,000 VND (26 USD) for new textbooks and learning tools for the new school curriculum this year, nearly triple the amount compared to other textbooks.

Society Ngo Mon square-historical site of August Revolution The last emperor of the last dynasty of Vietnam, Bao Dai, read to a large crowd an edict of abdication on 30 August, 1945 in front of the Ngo Mon gate in Hue city, Thua Thien-Hue province.

Society Ho Chi Minh City standing strong with Da Nang As the COVID-19 pandemic rages around Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Da Nang, one of the country’s hardest-hit areas. Many companies have presented gifts to prevent the spread of the pandemic to doctors, soldiers, and people in Da Nang, in a spirit of fighting a war together.

Society Ministry proposes 2nd support package for people affected by COVID-19 The Ministry of Labour, War Valids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has proposed a 18.6 trillion VND (798 million USD) package for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, helping them promote production and maintain employment.