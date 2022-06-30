SCIC has no plans to divest from large enterprises this year
In 2022, the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) is expected to divest from 101 member companies.
Sabeco's beer production line. The beverage producer is not on the divestment list of SCIC this year. (Photo courtesy of Sabeco)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - In 2022, the State Capital Investmevnt Corporation (SCIC) is expected to divest from 101 member companies.
In the list of divestments this year, large enterprises such as Tien Phong JSC, Bao Viet Group, Sabeco, Vinatex and FPT Corporation, are not mentioned.
However, it does include many notable companies, including Hai Phong Thermal Power JSC, Binh Minh Plastic JSC, Vinaplast Corporation, Seaprodex, EVN TPC Quang Ninh, Viettronics Corporation, CoTraco Quang Ninh, Vinacontrol, FICO, Thăng Long JSC, VIWASEEN, and Licogi.
Recently, SCIC divested from Vinh Long Real Estate JSC, Saigon Machinery Spare Parts JSC, Thang Long JSC, and Ben Tre Construction Material JSC. Of which, the auction of Thang Long JSC’s shares could not take place due to a lack of investors.
SCIC will auction a lot with a volume of more than 2 million VXB shares of Ben Tre Construction Material with a total value of 138.1 billion VND (5.9 million USD). That is equivalent to about 68,557 VND a share, 334% higher than its market price. The auction will be on July 19.
At the end of 2021, the company had four major shareholders, including SCIC owning 49.76% of charter capital, equal to over 2 million VXB shares.
Thereby, SCIC plans to divest all VXB shares in this auction.
Ben Tre Construction Material was established in 1978 and is a state-owned enterprise. In 2014, it changed to a joint stock company model with charter capital of 15 billion VND and has officially been listed on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) since 2010.
The company operates in fields of manufacturing, trading building materials and interior decoration products; river sand mining, construction and ground filling; freight; and construction of infrastructure for civil and industrial works.
In the first quarter of 2022, Ben Tre Construction Material recorded a cumulative loss of nearly 26 billion VND, equal to 64.2% of its charter capital, and total assets of 165.69 billion VND.
SCIC will also auction a lot of nearly 1.94 million shares of Vinh Long Real Estate, equivalent to a total value of 75.3 billion VND, about 38,851 VND per share. The auction is scheduled to take place on July 18.
Vinh Long Real Estate is located in Vinh Long province with charter capital of 26.54 billion VND. Its main activities are in the field of building houses of all kinds and construction of public works.
It is estimated that SCIC will auction 73% of Vinh Long Real Estate’s charter capital.
Vinh Long Real Estate, formerly known as Vĩnh Long House Trading Company, was established in 1993 and is owned by the state. In 2004, the company equitised and changed to its current name.
SCIC plans to sell all 10.5 million TTL shares of Thang Long JSC with a starting price of 195 billion VND, corresponding to the minimum asking price of about 18,530 VND a share on HNX.
The auction was due on June 21. However, at the end of the registration period, there were no investors attending the auction, so it was cancelled.
Thang Long JSC, formerly known as Thang Long Bridge Complex Company, was established in July 1973, with the first task of building the Thang Long Bridge (1973-1985) - the largest bridge at that time.
In 2018, the company's shares were traded on HNX.
The company mainly works in the field of construction of traffic infrastructure, industrial park infrastructure; warehouse, office and factory rental services; production of concrete and cement products.
By the end of 2021, the shareholder structure of Thang Long JSC included one major shareholder, the state, owning 25.1% of its charter capital, while the remaining 74.9% belongs to other groups of shareholders./.