SCIC sells out stakes at civil engineering construction firm
The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has sold out its 17.56 million shares at the Civil Engineering Construction Corporation No. 5 (CIENCO 5), gaining over 342 billion VND (14.5 million USD).
The shares, equivalent to 40 percent of CIENCO 5’s charter capital, were auctioned at the starting price of 19,300 VND each at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).
All were sold to an organisation investor at 19,500 VND per share on average.
CIENCO 5, a State-owned firm in the transport sector, builds transport, irrigation and hydropower facilities; invests in urban and industrial areas; and gives consulting and designing services regarding transport, civil and industrial facilities./.