Business Vietnam calls for investment in fruit, vegetable processing Vietnam is in need of major investors in fruit and vegetable production in order to boost processing, especially in the packaging and post-processing stages, to preserve products for longer and enhance their value.

Business Businesses seek measures to cope with COVID-19 Local enterprises have sought ways to cope with the novel coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19) instead of suspending business or scaling back.

Business Infographic Hanoi prepares four scenarios to ensure supply of goods The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade has planned four scenarios to ensure sufficient supply of goods for people in quarantine zones amid epidemic outbreak.

Business Can Tho targets 450 million USD in FDI in 2021-2030 The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho expects to attract 450 million USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the 2021-2030 period, according to a plan recently approved by the municipal People’s Committee.