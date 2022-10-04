Sci-Tech Vietnam invests in 10 energy technologies Vietnam will invest in 10 energy technologies in the 2021-2030 period with a view to ensuring energy security for the country’s socio-economic development, as part of the “Research, Application and Development of Energy Technologies” programme.

Israel's agricultural technologies introduced in Hai Phong An exhibition area displaying Israel's agricultural high technologies and water solutions has been opened in the northern port city of Hai Phong, featuring stalls run by 11 Israeli enterprises.

Czech Republic's geology, mining technology introduced The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment's General Department of Geology and Minerals held a workshop in Hanoi on October 3 to introduce the Czech Republic's advanced technology in basic survey of geology and mining.

List of 48 websites showing signs of law violation announced The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC)' Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information has announced a list of 48 websites showing signs of law violations as of the end of the third quarter.