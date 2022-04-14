Sciences Po students learn about Vietnam-France relations
A seminar entitled Vietnam-France relations and Vietnam-European Union (EU) relations was held on April 13 by the Vietnamese Embassy in Paris, in coordination with the Society for East Asian Affairs (SEAA), drawing the participation of students from the Paris Institute of Political Studies, commonly referred to as Sciences Po.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang highlighted the importance of Vietnam-France and Vietnam-EU relations in the country’s foreign policy in general as well as its doi moi (renewal) process and international integration.
France is not only a strategic partner but also one of Vietnam's most important partners in Europe as well as in the international area, Thang said.
The relations between Vietnam and France have obtained many important achievements in all fields from politics, diplomacy, trade, investment, development cooperation, education and training, to science and technology, he said. The two countries have also cooperated to address global and regional challenges, such as climate change response and COVID-19 pandemic fight.
Regarding Vietnam-EU relations, the ambassador said the EU is an important partner of Vietnam. The two sides have collaborated on regional and international issues and signed many important agreements, laying the foundation for their partnership, including the EU-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, and most recently the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).
During the discussion, participating students raised questions on regional and international political issues, ranging from the East Sea to specific topics such as cooperation mechanisms between Vietnam and France as well as Vietnam and the EU./.