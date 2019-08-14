President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)

The theoretical and practical values of President Ho Chi Minh's Testament were the main focus of a scientific seminar held in Hanoi on August 14 as the country looks back on the 50 years implementing the leader’s final document.President Ho Chi Minh began writing his will in May 1965 and finished it in May 1969 – four months before he passed away. Papers presented at the affirmed that the special historic document has become a guideline for Vietnam’s revolution and development during the past 50 years.Director of the Ho Chi Minh Museum Vu Manh Ha stressed that among the valuable assets left by the President, the Testament bears great values both theoretical and practical not only for the past stages in Vietnam’s revolution but also the upcoming path. The document contains his heartfelt recommendations on the building of a pure and strong Party, personnel strategy and plans to rebuild the country after the war, as well as international solidarity.The Testament also sums up the President’s viewpoint and ideology, while expresses his concerns, aspirations and hopes.Based on analysis of the document’s theoretical and practical values, speakers discussed lessons drawn out from its implementation, which will be useful for the cause of national construction and development in the context of globalization and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.According to Director of the Academy of Journalism and Communication Truong Ngoc Nam, the seminar has contributed to clarifying many new aspects of the content of President Ho Chi Minh’s Testament and its significance to the cause of Doi Moi (renewal) and socialist building of the Party and State of Vietnam.-VNA