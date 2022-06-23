With her research in developing new materials to the production of green hydrogen, Dr. Van has become one of the 15 young women scientists representing the five continents in the world to receive the award.

Since 2000, the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science programme has highlighted the achievements of younger women who are in the early stages of their scientific careers.

Each year, the International rising talents programme selects the 15 most promising women scientists among the more than 250 national and regional young talents of the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science programme.

Since 2015, three Vietnamese scientists have been honoured with the L’Oréal-UNESCO International Rising Talent./.

