Painter Lay is putting final touches on his poster. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A sculpture and poster camp on Vietnam-Lao relations is being held at the headquarters of the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Laos, aiming to popularise the traditional cooperation, solidarity and mutual assistance between the two countries.

It is part of the activities to mark the Vietnam-Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022.



Khanpan Vilaphan, Vice Dean of Sculpture Department, Lao Academy of Fine Arts, said he decided to make a relief images of President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Ho Chi Minh as they represent the two peoples of Vietnam and Laos, who always share sweets and bitterness together, and stood side by side in the struggle for independence as well as in the national construction and defence.





Painter Phonethip Danxenxulith is finalising a poster. (Photo: VNA)

Sculptor Phayvan Thammavongxa created works with images of Laos and Vietnamese soldiers fighting side by side from simple and rustic wood.



Phayvan said he chooses the topic because Vietnamese soldiers have supported Laos a lot in the struggle for independence.



Once completed, the works will be displayed at the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Laos until the end of this year so that the Lao people and Vietnamese community in the country have an opportunity to enjoy and understand more about the special friendship relationship between the two countries./.