Destinations Amazing natural beauty of Son Tra Peninsula Located 10 km northeast of the centre of Da Nang city, Son Tra Peninsula covers an area of 4,390 ha and boasts diverse natural landscapes, a fresh climate, and convenient transportation links. The destination holds great potential for tourism development.

Destinations Infographic Regent Phu Quoc named among world’s 100 best new hotels Regent Phu Quoc, on Phu Quoc Island off the southern coast of Vietnam, was the only Vietnamese representative on a list of the world’s 100 best new hotels as voted by US magazine Travel + Leisure’s editors and contributors.

Travel Discovering Muong Giang Mo ethnic minority village in Hoa Binh Giang Mo village has 140 households of the Muong ethnic minority group, living in wooden stilt houses that retain their time-honoured pristine beauty amid nearby fruit-laden orchards.

Travel Smart travel card launched to promote digital transformation The Viet – Smart Travel Card was officially launched by Tourism Information Technology Centre (TITC) under the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism on May 5.