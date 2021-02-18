Sea crab breeding - A new option for Tra Vinh farmers
Harvested crabs. (Photo: VNA)Tra Vinh (VNA) - Dozens of households in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh have begun sea crab breeding this year, with 37 million baby crabs on a total area of 7,330 ha.
Nguyen Van Vung from Long Hoa commune, Chau Thanh district said local farmers have taken advantage of favourable water conditions this year to release baby sea crabs early, hoping for three harvests throughout the year.
The price of crab has remained stable over recent years, helping farmers earn 130-150 million VND (5,600-6,500 USD) per ha of water surface, with three harvests a year.
Tra Vinh’s sea crab area expanded to 23,000 ha last year, an increase of 5,000-7,000 ha compared to previous years, with total output standing at 71,000 tonnes.
The provincial agricultural sector has encouraged farmers to combine crab and shrimp breeding, as crab breeding requires less technology and capital, a local official said./.