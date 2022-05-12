Malaysia's No.16 Muhamad Syahir Bin Bashah scores the second goal for his team.

(Photo: VNA)

Nam Dinh (VNA) – Group B matches in the men’s football of the ongoing SEA Games 31 took place in Thien Truong Stadium of Nam Dinh northern province on May 11.

Malaysia defeated Laos 3-1 and gained a major chance to qualify for semi-finals with two victories. Their Lao rivals had only one point.

Bin Shamsudin opened the score for Malaysia in the 35th minute and Muhamad Bin Bashad doubled its lead only eight minutes later.

Bin Shamsudin fired again to raise the score to 3-0 for Malaysia in the 69th minute.

Phitthack Kongmathilath sealed a consolation goal for Laos five minute before the final whistle.

On the same day, Singapore obtained a 1-0 win over Cambodia.

Players of Singapore (in blue) and Cambodia vie for the ball. (Photo: VNA)

Before the kick-off, Singapore had only one point after two games while Cambodia got three with their 4-1 victory over Laos in their first match.

Saifullah Akbar of Singapore scored the match’s sole goal in the 35th minute.

Fixtures of Group B will continue on May 14./.