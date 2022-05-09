SEA Games 22: A turning point for Vietnamese sport
The Vietnamese team at the opening ceremony of the 22nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 22) on the evening of December 5, 2003, at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
The opening ceremony of the 22nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 22) was on the evening of December 5, 2003 at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
My Dinh National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 22nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 22), on the evening of December 5, 2003. (Photo: VNA)
Tran Tuan Quynh competes in the men team event against Cambodia on December 6, 2003 at Hai Duong Gymnasium. (Photo: VNA)
The women football final between Vietnam (in white) and Myanmar (in red) at SEA Games 22 on the afternoon of December 11, 2003, at Lach Tray Stadium in Hai Phong. Vietnam won 2-1 to secure the gold medal. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese women Sepak Takraw team competing on December 5, 2003, at Hai Ba Trung Gymnasium in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)