Culture - Sports

SEA Games 30: Vietnam draw with Thailand to earn semifinal berth

Vietnam’s U22s advanced to the semifinals of the 30th SEA Games men’s football after making a remarkable comeback draw against Thailand on December 5.
VNA

  • Nguyen Tien Linh (No. 22) celebrates after scoring the leveling goal for Vietnam in the match against Thailand (Photo: VNA)

  • A fight for the ball during the match (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnam national football team coach Park Hang-seo speaks at a press conference after the match (Photo: VNA)

