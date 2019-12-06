SEA Games 30: Vietnam draw with Thailand to earn semifinal berth
Vietnam’s U22s advanced to the semifinals of the 30th SEA Games men’s football after making a remarkable comeback draw against Thailand on December 5.
Nguyen Tien Linh (No. 22) celebrates after scoring the leveling goal for Vietnam in the match against Thailand (Photo: VNA)
A fight for the ball during the match (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam national football team coach Park Hang-seo speaks at a press conference after the match (Photo: VNA)
