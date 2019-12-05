SEA Games 30: Vietnam nab another gold in pencak silat
Pencak silat artist Tran Thi Them on December 5 nabbed another gold medal for Vietnam at the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) which is underway in the Philippines.
Pencak silat artist Tran Thi Them (Photo: Internet)
She beated her Indonesian opponent Kausse Jeni 5-0 in the women’s tanding 50-55kg final.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Dinh Tuan claimed a silver medal after losing to Singaporean rival Mohamad Yusli Muhammad Hazim in the men’s tanding 50-55kg final.
Vietnam pocketed two more bronzes by Pham Thi Tuoi in the women’s tanding 55kg and Nguyen Ngoc Toan in the men’s tanding under 65kg.
Tennis player Ly Hoang Nam secured a place at the men’s singles final with his teammate Daniel Cao Nguyen after beating Patrombon Jeson from the host country 5-7, 6-1, and 6-3.
Earlier the same day, Le Nguyen Thanh Long brought home a gold medal in pencak silat’s tanding under 50kg./.
Earlier the same day, Le Nguyen Thanh Long brought home a gold medal in pencak silat’s tanding under 50kg./.