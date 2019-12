– Pencak silat artist Tran Thi Them on December 5 nabbed another gold medal for Vietnam at the 30th Southeast Asian Games SEA Games 30 ) which is underway in the Philippines.She beated her Indonesian opponent Kausse Jeni 5-0 in the women’s tanding 50-55kg final.Meanwhile, Nguyen Dinh Tuan claimed a silver medal after losing to Singaporean rival Mohamad Yusli Muhammad Hazim in the men’s tanding 50-55kg final.Vietnam pocketed two more bronzes by Pham Thi Tuoi in the women’s tanding 55kg and Nguyen Ngoc Toan in the men’s tanding under 65kg.Tennis player Ly Hoang Nam secured a place at the men’s singles final with his teammate Daniel Cao Nguyen after beating Patrombon Jeson from the host country 5-7, 6-1, and 6-3.Vietnam also secured a tennis gold medal as players Ly Hoang Nam and Daniel Cao NguyenEarlier the same day, Le Nguyen Thanh Long brought home a gold medal in pencak silat’s tanding under 50kg./.