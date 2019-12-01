SEA Games 30: Vietnam rank second in medal tally
Vietnam secured the second place in the medal tally of the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) as of 5pm (Hanoi time) of December 1, the first official competition day.
Vietnamese athletes at the opening ceremony of the SEA Games 30 (Photo: VNA)
Martial artist Tran Thuong earned a gold medal in kurash men’s -90 kg, while Trinh Thi Huong won the second gold in kurash for Vietnam in women’s -53 kg after beating her rival from hosts the Philippines.
After winning a gold medal in jive, Doan Minh Truong and Nguyen Trong Nha Uyen clinched a silver in dancesport’s five dance with 163.065 points.
Nguyen Duc Hoa and Nguyen Thi Hai Yen previously triumphed in quickstep.
To date, Vietnamese dancers have brought home two gold, six silver and two bronze medals.
Earlier the same day, Vietnam earned golds in cycling, dancesport and weightlifting..
Hosts the Philippines currently top the tally with 13 gold medals.
SEA Games 30 officially kicked off on November 30 and is set to wrap up on December 12, with the participation of athletes from the 11 Southeast Asian nations. About 8,750 athletes are competing in 56 sports.
The Vietnamese delegation to the SEA Games 30 comprises 856 members, including 568 athletes competing in 40 sports.
Vietnam aim to bring home at least 65 gold medals, particularly gaining excellent achievements in such Olympic sports as track and field, swimming, artistic gymnastics, fencing and wrestling./.
